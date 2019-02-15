IEEE BTS Hosting ATSC 3.0 Roadshow at PBS TechCon 2019

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—Class will be in session at PBS TechCon 2019 when the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society hosts its ATSC 3.0 Roadshow, a one-day course on Next Gen TV.

Gary Sgrignoli, of Meintel, Sgrignoli and Wallace, will be teaching the course that looks to provide a fundamental understanding of the ATSC 3.0 digital transmission system’s Physical Layer, give examples of practical application ideas and update attendees on the process of the spectrum repack and ATSC 3.0 deployment. The full course outline is available here.

This is one of IEEE BTS’ planned Roadshow course events, with more expected to take place across the country throughout the year. People who attend the event will be able to earn SBE credits toward recertification and can facilitate preparation for the upcoming SBE ATSC 3.0 Specialist Certification exam.

This edition of the ATSC 3.0 Roadshow will take place on April 6, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Flamingo Las Vegas hotel in Las Vegas. Registration for the event is available here.

For a comprehensive source of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see ourATSC3 silo.