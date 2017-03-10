Trending

IEEE Broadcast Symposium Registration Now Open

ARLINGTON, VA.—Interested parties can lock in their plans for the 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium as the organization has officially opened up registration.

The IEEE Broadcast Symposium is a three-day event that will bring together broadcast engineering experts for networking opportunities, equipment/technology demonstrations, technical sessions and the new addition of a poster session and exhibits.

The 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will take place from Oct. 10-12 at the Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington, Va. Registration is available here.