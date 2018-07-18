IBC2018: Slomo.tv Launches Dominator AT/12G 4K Server

TORRANCE, Calif. — Slomo.tv, which produces high-performance SSD-based video record and replay systems, will launch a multifunctional 4K server at IBC2018 that the company says is aggressively priced.

Dominator AT/12G provides advanced slow motion and instant replay capabilities and direct recording for editing on site. In 4K mode it supports the 662 configuration — six-channel recording, search on six channels and two channels replay (6 Record + 6 Search + 2 Play); in 3G/HD replay mode it supports 10 channels recording, search on all channels and four channels replay (10 Record + 10 Search + 4 Play). Mode switching is achieved with one button push and does not require any reconfiguration of the system.

“Since many manufacturers use 12G SDI interfaces for 4K [UHD] operation, the new server is equipped with 12 universal 12G/3G/HD/SD video interfaces,” explained Slomo.tv CEO Michael Gilman. “This allocates one [BNC] connector for all standards, which perfectly fits modern cameras and mixers and significantly reduces the number of connecting cables.”

The Dominator AT/12G offers enhanced replay capabilities with two operators working simultaneously on the same unit. With four independent graphics outputs each operator can work with separate monitors using the main GUI and multiviewer. The GUI built-in multiviewer has five basic configurations, displaying video windows of different or equal size, for input video, search channels and video outputs. Suitable in compact OB environments, an optional MultiSkin function allows the user to display several different interfaces on one monitor.

Slomo.tv will be in Stand 8.B40. The IBC2018 show is Sept. 13–18, in Amsterdam. For more information or to register, visit www.ibc.org.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]