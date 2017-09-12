IBC Best of Show Shortlist Announced

AMSTERDAM—The shortlist for the NewBay Best of Show Awards at IBC 2017 has been announced.

Our Best Of Show awards honor the best new products on display at the IBC trade show in Amsterdam.

The shortlist for the TVBEurope category is as follows:

– Amino ENABLE, Amino Communications

– Aspera FASPStream in conjunction with Telestream Vantage and Lightspeed Live Capture, Aspera

– Avid Media Composer | First, Avid

– AIR320, AVIWEST

– Context Aware Encoding, Brightcove

– Dejero Cellsat, Dejero

– SNAPBOX, DoPChoice

– Suggested TV, Easel TV

– MediaFirst Video Processing Encoding Live mixing SDR content with HDR content in live broadcasting, Ericsson Media Solutions

– Product under embargo, EVS

– GV Matrix, Grass Valley

– LU600 with 4K HEVC Pro Card, LiveU

– Mistika VR, Mistika

– NewTek NDI PTZ Camera, NewTek

– Network ID, NexGuard

– OnFrame, OnFrame

– Paywizard Agile and Massive AXIS, Paywizard

– Ross Graphite All-in-One Production System, Ross Video

– All-New flowtech Tripod Technology, Sachtler and Vinten

–Selenio Network Processor, Imagine Communications

– Product under embargo, SmallHD

– FormatFusion4, Snell Advanced Media

– Timed Text Speech, Telestream

– Product under embargo, The Telos Alliance: Television Solutions Group

– Timeline’s triple-expanding IP 4K HDR outside broadcast truck, UHD2, Timeline Television

– TVU Router, TVU Networks

– Verspective RT, Verimatrix

– PERSEUS-powered Universal Media Player, by V-Nova Ltd and THEO Technologies, V-Nova

– Wedit, VSN

– x.news, x.news information technology

The Best of Show Awards at IBC are supported by six NewBay brands—TVBEurope, our sister publication TV Tech Global, PSNEurope, Audio Media International, Radio World and Installation. For the full NewBay shortlist, click here.

Congratulations to those who have made the list with their new products and services. The NewBay Best of Show judges look forward to visiting your stands and awarding some worthy winners in Amsterdam.

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.