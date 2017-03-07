IBC 2017 Now Accepting Innovation Award Entries

LONDON—IBC 2017 is starting to gear up as the annual conference has announced that it is now accepting entries for its Innovation Awards. For this year’s awards, IBC has adjusted the categories for what it says are in response to a shifting industry landscape.

The new categories include Content Creation, which is for projects that give creative talents the tools to work from acquisition to post production. Content Distribution is another new category and will recognize projects that connect creators and consumers in new ways. The last category is Content Everywhere, which seeks projects that make the most of the connected world, using technology in new and imaginative ways to inform, entertain and excite audiences.

The deadline for award entry submission will be April 24. A shortlist of finalists will be announced in July. Entry guidelines and entry forms can be found at IBC.org/awards.