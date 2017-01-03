IBC 2017 Accepting Paper Proposals

LONDON—We’re less than a week into the new year, but IBC 2017 is already getting the wheels turning on its conference later this year. The organization announced that it is now accepting proposals for technical papers that will help determine the topics covered at this year’s conference.

IBC welcomes entries from both the professional and educational fields, with the authors of accepted papers being invited to present their work at IBC 2017, as well as have them published and available for download in a digital library. Some of the guidelines for proposals include the fact that all proposals must be new and cannot have been published or presented elsewhere; the submitted synopsis should be no more than 300 words; and must be written in English.

The deadline for submitting a proposal will be Monday, Feb. 6, with synopsis acceptance notifications expected to be announced on March 20. For more information, please visit www.ibc.org.

IBC 2017 will take place from Sept. 14-19 in Amsterdam.