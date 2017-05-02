HPA’s Engineering Excellence Award Accepting Entries

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—Companies and individuals are now able to submit their entries for the 2017 HPA Awards Engineering Excellence Award. The award is designed to recognize breakthrough technologies in the production, post production, distribution and/or archiving industry.

All entries must include a completed submission form, a written description of the development application, marketing materials and a submission fee of $595. For more information on the submission process, click here.

All entrants will have the opportunity to then showcase their entries at Engineering Judging Day on June 17 in Los Angeles. This will allow the entrants to present detailed information on their products prior to the winners being announced.

The deadline for submission is set for May 26. Winners are expected to be announced in August and then recognized at the HPA Awards Gala on Nov. 16 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.