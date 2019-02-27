Hitachi Upgrades Box Camera Firmware, Will Demo at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—As part of its NAB Show presentation, Hitachi Kokusai will demonstrate the latest firmware updates to two of its HD compact box camera models, the DK-H200 and DK-Z50. The upgrades provide HDR support to the DK-H200 1080p camera, while also boosting the quality of the 1080i DK-Z50.

DK-H200

Via the new update, the DK-H200 brings HDR benefits—increased contrast, expanded mid-tones and greater detail in dark and bright picture regions—to HDTV productions for improved viewer experiences. The firmware supports HDR specifications including Hybrid Log-Gamma and HPR, which is compatible with the HDR10 open standard.

The DK-Z50, meanwhile, will get a boost in image quality from the firmware update, enabling closer picture matching with Hitachi’s Z-HD5000 broadcast studio and field production camera. With the firmware, the DK-Z50’s signal-to-noise ratio rises to more than 60dB while also enhancing its detail functions and characteristics.

Hitachi is expected to release the new versions of the DK-H200 and DK-Z50 in the second quarter of 2019.

Hitachi will display all of its latest products at booth C4409. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.