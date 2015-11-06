Grass Valley Spotlights Live Production at CCW

MONTREAL—Grass Valley intends to demonstrate a number of its live production products at CCW 2015. Among the tools it will have are the Karrera K-Frame S-series switchers, Focus 70 Live camera, and multipurpose GV Director.

Combining mid-range switcher performance with multiformat support, including 1080p and 4K, the Karrera K-Frame S-series switchers can be offered as two system packages, three M/Es or two M/Es. A new compact frame includes an internal power supply, new controller module with ImageStore and multiviewer capabilities, and IP I/O for SMPTE 2022-6 connectivity.

The company will also have the Focus 70 Live camera that offers a feature set optimized for many live small studio and field applications. In addition, the GV Director nonlinear live production center is a multipurpose tool for live production that integrates video switching, multilayer effects, animated graphics, multiviewer monitoring and more.

Grass Valley also plans to distribute information on the IP transition, 4K/UHD and other live production trends. The company will be located at booth 1113.

CCW 2015 is scheduled to take place Nov. 11-12. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.