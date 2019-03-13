Grass Valley Rolling Out LiveTouch Updates at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Grass Valley’s 2019 NAB Show product showcase starts with the latest version of its LiveTouch highlights and replay production system.

Among the new features for the LiveTouch system are 4K UHD slow-motion replay, direct playout and full super slow-motion support and support for HDR. With its new HDR capability, the LiveTouch can handle color mapping from any format to the production format of choice, removing the need for external HDR processing. Users can also work across multiple formats.

LiveTouch also now has an advanced audio editing suite with intuitive controls for editing during a live event. Audio and video can be split and edited independently; audio can be advanced or delayed in a playlist; and auxiliary audio tracks can be dropped into a LiveTouch playlist to add music or sound effects.

Grass Valley touts that the LiveTouch platform can be paired with its LDX cameras in either remote or at-home productions. With the Go! Production suite, LiveTouch can handle editing from any device that supports an internet browser.

Grass Valley will be located at booth SL106 for the NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.