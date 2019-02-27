For-A Touts Range of 12G Products for 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At last year’s NAB Show, For-A debuted the HANABI HVS-6000, a single link 12G-SDI production switcher. This year, For-A plans to showcase a range of products that it has developed that are able to support both 12G-SDI/4K and 3G-SDI/HD resolution.

HANABI HVS-6000

Among these products will be updates to the HANABI HVS-6000. The 12RU switcher that has a maximum of 80 inputs/32 outputs or 64 inputs/48 outputs, now offers an optional board-mounting SFP connector that supports an IP interface.

The HANABI HVS-1200 will also be on display. The product is a 4K/HD compatible switcher that supports 12G-SDI that can be combined with the MFR-1000 routing switcher. The combination of the two products creates a 12G-SDI/4K production system. Building on the features of the HANABI HVS-490, the HVS-1200 uses a single cable for image processing and is configurable as both a 12G-SDI/4K and 3G-SDI/HD switcher. In HD mode it accepts up to 40 inputs and 6 ME performance; in 4K it accepts up to 10 and provides 2 ME performance.

Set to debut at the 2019 show is the DSK-4800 4K downstream keyer. The unit accepts mixed 12G-SDI and quad link 3G-SDI input; includes frame synchronization for all fill/key inputs; and support for up to 10-channel keying, with eight fill/key channels. There is also an optional DVE to enlarge, reduce or move input signals from one input over other signals.

Other 12G products that are expected to be at the For-A booth include the ESG-4200 12G/IP test signal generator and the MBP-1000VS 12G-SDI/IP multi-channel video server.

Products that offer support for 4K, IP and HDR will also get the spotlight during the NAB Show. The 4K-supporting switchers HANABI HVS-2000, HVS-490 and HVS-100 will be on-hand; the SOM-100 media orchestration platform, USF-10IP IP Gateway and MBP-1000VS-IP video server for IP video; the FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor for live HDR production; and the entire USF-Series of universal system frames, including models that support 12G.

In addition, For-A will demonstrate HD integration with third party graphics and replay systems and production servers.

For-A will be located at booth C5016 during the 2019 NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.