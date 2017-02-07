FCC’s O’Rielly to Address ACA Summit24

PITTSBURGH—FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly will be one of the speakers at the ACA’s 24th annual policy summit that will take place in Washington D.C. in March.

Michael O'Rielly

Summit24 will have small and mid-sized cable operators connecting with lawmakers and regulators as well as media representatives that handle communications policy in Washington. The ACA will specifically look to discuss the new administration’s plans to pass legislation designed to reduce regulatory burdens on communications providers and other businesses.

“ACA is thrilled Commissioner O’Rielly will join us at Summit24,” said ACA President and CEO Matthew M. Polka. “ACA members are eager to hear from this legal and public policy expert about the FCC’s new agenda and how he plans to translate his ideas into action.”

ACA Summit24 will be held on March 29at the Grand Hyatt in Washington. For more information, visit the ACA Summit website.