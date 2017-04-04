EVS Featuring Immersive Storytelling Technologies at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—EVS’ 2017 NAB Show display will offer its new IP Connected Live and Creative Live technologies that enable better storytelling and advanced viewing experiences, including UHD-4K, 360 degree and augmented and contextual replays on any screen. EVS will also showcase how different production sites and crews can connect to create better content in three distinct live environments: OB trucks, broadcast center/studios and stadiums/arenas.

XT4K

The new XT4K server, featuring EVS’ industry-standard loop recording technology, brings four channels of uncompressed UHD-4K over a single 12G-SDI wire or 12 channels of HD/1080p (in ChannelMAX configurations). It’s integrated with native IP I/O, XAVC-4K recording and 10-bit HDR support.

EVS will also showcase a collaborative media toolkit, including IPWeb, which allows users to remotely access, browse and select content clips from wherever they’re working. There’s also Xplore, which lets production teams view live recorders, create media selections, and deliver content without interfering with production truck operations. EVS will also display IPLink, which provides fast, easy access to media managed by IPDirector.

EVS will also exhibit a new file-based media exchange, transfer and monitoring platform, as well as demo a GPU-based switcher, enabled in a software-defined approach that adapts to any live configuration. Whether it’s used in a stadium control room or multi-purpose broadcast center, it allows the technical director to do more with less and be more creative.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. EVSwill be in boothSL3816. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.