Enensys to Announce ATSC 3.0 Products at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Enensys will announce new ATSC 3.0 products, including a ROUTE server, ATSC 3.0 Scheduler and ATSC 3.0 modulator, at the 2016 NAB Show. These products will enable broadcasters to deliver live streams directly from an encoder. And they will be able to output DASH segments, while managing ATSC 3.0 physical parameters, such as ROUTE session generation, ALP encapsulation, Multi PLP allocation, SFN management, and STL generation.

HDc

Based on the company’s HDC (High Density Chassis) modular platform, and powerful software for easy deployment and virtualization, the solution offers flexible, scalable installation, among other features necessary for competing in today’s media consumption landscape.

Company executives will also be on hand to discuss Enensys’ broad array of solutions, including IP Guard V2 for IP stream redundancy and Adsedge for DTT content localization and monetization.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Enensys will be in booth SU6325. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.