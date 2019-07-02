DVB to Feature New Spec Suite for OTT, Broadband TV at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—DVB will highlight its DVB-I specification suite offering an open standard approach to OTT and broadband television at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.

“The DVB-I suite of specifications is quickly taking shape and will soon be ready for deployment,” said Peter MacAvock, chair of DVB.

The DVB-I suite of specifications is designed to improve the delivery of OTT content. Offering the same user-friendly and robust qualities as broadcast television delivery, DVB-I is designed to be a cost-effective, scalable solution that enhances the experience of viewers when it comes to hybrid and broadband television due to its support for advanced features, such as integrated channel lists, interactive content guides and simple, lean-back channel selection, said DVB

It will be demonstrated together with the Low Latency DASH (LL-DASH) and Multicast Adaptive Bit Rate (mABR) standards that will be forthcoming from DVB, the organization said. LL-DASH ensures the delay for live OTT channels is equivalent to broadcast, and mABR allows broadcasters and network operators to work together to optimize IP-based delivery to many receivers at the same time.

Experts on DVB-related topics will be available at the DVB stand. “In the context of a tradeshow where the emphasis is largely commercial, we’re aiming to provide an opportunity for non-sales-driven advice from a neutral standpoint,” said Eva Markvoort, head of the DVB Project Office.

