DPA Modeling Wireless Broadcast Microphones at 2017 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, DPA Microphones will show off additions to its broadcast microphone line, including the GSM4000 gooseneck shock mount accessory and MMP-G modular active cable for MicroDot. These accessories enable the creation of a wireless microphone setup while maintaining high-quality audio during live and recorded broadcasts.
GSM4000
The MMP-G Modular Active Cable is an ultra-transparent preamplifier with active drive for impedance balancing to reject frequency interference. It permits the modular d:dicate capsules, including the d:dicate 4017 shotgun capsule, or 4018 supercardioid capsule for booms, to connect to wireless systems with its fixed MicroDot connector.
The 4.5-inch GSM4000 gooseneck shock mount accessory has an elegant clip at its end where the d:dicate capsule can be mounted with a preamp connected to it, and can be set up in different positions. It features integrated shock mount technology to ensure that high-quality sound is captured, without being affected by handling noise.
DPA will also display its d:fine in-ear broadcast headset microphone, as well as an array of microphones including: d:screet lavalier , d:facto interview , d:dicate 4017BR shotgun, d:dicate 4018C compact supercardioid and d:screet 4080 miniature cardioid lavalier.
The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. DPA Microphones will be in boothC3336. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
