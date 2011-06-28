DK-Technologies - Richard Kelley, Director Sales & Marketing



Q. Evaluate 3D one year after it was perhaps over-hyped by various industry types at IBC2010—what is the reality settling down into?

The market seems to be still trying to find a balance regarding what can and can't be used for 3D. Given the lack of consumer units it is still some way from being the accepted as a normal broadcast format in the way that HD now is. It will eventually settle down and be one option available to viewers on certain types of programmes, sports and movies being the main ones.



Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front and centre at IBC2011?

From a video perspective, this will inevitably be 3D and 3G. From the audio perspective loudness will remain a very hot topic while broadcasters and production companies try to understand the requirements and how they can get themselves into a situation of compliance.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC and that broadcasters should look for there?

We are showing new software for the 700 series of meters plus the low-cost DK Meter, which was first shown at the 2011 NAB Show and now in production. These solutions provide audio metering for the complete process from creation to transmission, allowing the user to have affordable consistent metering throughout the chain.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

The new DK Meter is a fully operational audio meter offering all the benefits that DK-Technologies is known for, including StarFish and JellyFish displays as well as loudness metering — and all at an affordable price of €995.



Q. Where are you based and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

We are based in Denmark, near Copenhagen, and have about 20 full time employees.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favourite restaurant or pub?

I have been attending IBC since 1980, when it was held in Brighton. There are too many good restaurants in Amsterdam to have a favourite, but any on Leidseplein are good due to the buzz. Since IBC left Brighton for Amsterdam there has not been a good pub!



