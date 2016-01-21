Disney’s Sherwood Named 2016 NAB Show Keynote

WASHINGTON—As we are now officially three weeks into 2016, the 2016 NAB Show is in sight, and with that comes the announcement that Ben Sherwood, co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney | ABC Television Group, has been tapped to give opening remarks at the show.

Ben Sherwood

Sherwood oversees ABC Studios and the ABC Television Network. He also oversees Disney Channels Worldwide, which includes TV and Radio Disney brands, as well as Freeform (formerly ABC Family) and Disney’s equity interest in A+E Networks, Fusion and Hulu. He previously worked for ABC News, where he would eventually serve as president.

Sherwood will give his presentation on April 18, after NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith’s “State of the Broadcast Industry” address.

The 2016 NAB Show will take place from April 16-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.