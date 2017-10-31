DC Drone Film Festival Announces 2017 Winning Films

WASHINGTON—Six films that demonstrate creative potential for aerial cinematography will be on display at 2017 DC Drone Film Festival, held November 29-30 at National Drone Show.

Now in its second year, the DC Drone Film Festival brought in entries from across the globe, with the winning six projects selected by a panel of judges. The winning entries will be screened throughout the 2017 National Drone Show Nov. 29-30 in Washington D.C., held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, alongside Government Video Expo.

Here are the winners:

Architecture: “Beverley Minister Fly Through” – Cy Chadwick

Corporate/Industrial/Business: “Aqua” – Nick Lang



Narrative: “Drift” - Frank Dewaele



Nature: “Moablastr” – Jonny Durst



Shorts: “Giant’s Dronie” – Victor Chu



Sports: “East Coast Bash” – Pablo Barrera

“The group of winners for this year’s Drone Film Festival provide a great example of what is possible with drone filmmaking, reaching incredible technical and creative heights,” said DCDFF Festival Manager Michael Balderston. “We are excited to share these videos with all of our National Drone Show attendees.”

The D.C. Drone Festival is just one of the events that will take place during the National Drone Show, an event that includes informational sessions, training, hands-on demos, panel discussions, intensive workshops, and a drone flying cage, provided by educational partner Stampede. To register, visit www.gvexpo.com/register.

For more information on the D.C. Drone Film Festival, contact festival manager Michael Balderston at mbalderston@nbmedia.com.