FAA Grants Sinclair Permission To Fly Newsgathering Drones Over People, Vehicles

BALTIMORE—The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has accepted Sinclair’s Declaration of Compliance for Operations Over People, making the company what is believed to be the first broadcaster authorized to fly drones over people and vehicles for newsgathering without a waiver from the government regulator.

“This approval represents a significant step forward in our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative journalism,” said Scott Livingston, senior vice president of news at Sinclair. “By incorporating expanded drone footage, we enhance our coverage of breaking news, local events, weather and community stories—offering our audiences more compelling and dynamic storytelling. Our ongoing partnership with Virginia Tech has been instrumental in ensuring the highest safety and training standards.”

Travis Gary and Stephen Toma from Sinclair's WJAC flying drones in Johnstown Pa. (Image credit: Sinclair)

All Sinclair drone pilots are trained at Virginia Tech’s Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP), an FAA-designated Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) test site. The training ensures pilots are equipped with advanced skills and knowledge in drone operations and safety procedures, Sinclair said.

“We have worked for years with Sinclair, helping to train their pilots, and I have always been impressed with their professionalism and commitment to safety. We were proud to build on that theme by using our FAA-approved test method to test a modified drone that allows Sinclair's pilots to meet the FAA's stringent safety requirements for operating over people or traffic,” said Tombo Jones, director for the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership.

The FAA’s authorization allows Sinclair to operate specially modified drones while adhering to strict safety protocols and procedures that meet federal requirements, the broadcaster said.

Sinclair launched its UAS program in 2016. The station group operates across 50 newsrooms nationwide and has completed over 40,000 logged flights to date. The program includes 148 FAA certified pilots and 540 trained visual observers, it said.

“Our dedication to safety is paramount and this achievement is the result of more than a year of extensive preparation, testing and collaboration with industry and government partners. We’ve also conducted community outreach meetings in each market where we operate drones, engaging with first responders, Homeland Security, education officials, local government agencies and the FAA,” said Jeff Rose, Sinclair’s UAS Chief Pilot.

