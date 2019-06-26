David Pogue Tapped to Speak at SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo

EXTON, Pa.—One of the headline speakers at this year’s SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will be Emmy Award-winning television host, New York Times columnist and technology expert David Pogue. Pogue, who will speak during the Cable-Tec Expo Annual Awards Luncheon, is slated to talk about how new technologies, including those dealing with cable telecommunications, are impacting how people live.

David Pogue

Pogue is well known for covering and giving tech reviews through his column and TV reports on “CBS Sunday Morning” and “Nova.” He is a best-selling “how to” author, writing more than 100 books and selling more than three million print copies.

“With his unique blend of subject matter expertise and personality, David Pogue has guided consumers through one of the most transformational technology periods in history,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE-ISBE. “As our industry accelerates toward the goal of 10G services, we can all benefit greatly from David’s insights into technology disruption and the benefits for our customers.”

The Cable-Tec Expo Annual Awards Luncheon will take place on Oct. 2 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The 2019 SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will run from Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in New Orleans.

For more information on the expo, visit expo.scte.org.