Dateline
Content & Communications World
Date Nov. 14-15, 2012
Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City
For more information, visit http://www.ccwexpo.com/.
ATSC Board of Directors Meeting
Date: Nov. 15, 2012
Location: Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.atsc.org.
Satellite Interference Reduction Group Annual Conference
Date: Nov. 17-20, 2012
Location: Dubai, UAE
For more information, visit http://www.suirg.org/p.asp?id=58&eid=9.
Western Association of Broadcast Engineers (WABE ) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Nov. 18-20, 2012
Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
For more information, visit www.wabe.ca.
FNPRM regarding FCC program access rules
Comment Deadline: Nov. 30, 2012
Reply Comment Deadline: Dec. 17, 2012
The FCC Media Bureau has set deadlines for filing comments and reply comments regarding the agency’s Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding the revision of its program access rules.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
FCC Comment Deadline on Charter Communications waiver request
Comment Deadline: Nov. 30, 2012
Reply Comment Deadline: Dec. 10, 2012
Charter is seeking a two-year waiver of commission rules regarding integrated security navigation devices.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
SBE IP Networking Webinar
Date: Dec. 4, 2012
Presented by 2012 SBE Educator of the Year Wayne Pecena, the webinar will focus on routing and switching.
For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org/sections/IPNet_2.php.
2013 NAB Show
Date: April 6-11, 2013
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/.
SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo
Date: Sept. 2013
Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY
For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 26-28, 2013
Location: Phoenix
For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
