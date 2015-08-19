Corporate Challenges Issued for IBC 4K 4Charity Fun Run

PORTLAND, ORE.—Elemental Technologies and Ericsson, co-sponsors of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the upcoming 2015 IBC Show, have announced the 4K 4Charity Corporate Challenge to increase participation and charitable donations to humanitarian organization CARE.

The 4K 4Charity Corporate Challenge gives participants the ability to monitor who has the most number of registrations and amount of donations. Participants can also issue company-to-company challenges to drive more registration and donations. The winners in each category will be recognized on race day and in post-event publicity.

Registration is now open at www.4k4charity.com to all IBC attendees. A donation-only registration is also available. The 4K 4Chairty Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 a.m. in Amsterdam.