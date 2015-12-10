Convention Committee Revealed for 140th International AES

NEW YORK—As 2015 draws to a close, the Audio Engineering Society is preparing for the 140th International AES Convention, announcing on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the official convention committee.

Michael Williams and Umberto Zanghieri are set to serve as the co-chairs of the convention. The paper sessions for the 2016 convention will be co-chaired Thomas Gorne, Wolfgang Klippel, Bergane Periaux, Robin Reumers and Dejan Todovoric. Co-chairs for the workshop presentations will be Natanya Ford and Rob Toulson. Technical tours will be led by Phillippe Labroue, with support from facilities co-chairs Layan Thornton and Nadjia Wallaszkovits.

The 140th AES Convention is a four day event with in-depth programs and presentations, facility tours and a three-day manufacturer exhibit. It will take place from June 4-7 in Paris.