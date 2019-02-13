Comark Plans Heavy Focus on ATSC 3.0, NGBT at NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—Comark will return to its usual area on the NAB Show floor, though will have a new booth number this year (C4409), to exhibit its latest integrated technology and software platforms with a particular focus on ATSC 3.0/NGBT deployment.
This includes the Parallax liquid-cooled, solid-state Doherty DTV transmitter that now encompasses UHF, VHF band 3 and VHF band 1. The Parallax system is fully upgradable from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0 with an implementation of a license file in the exciter, with some units already on the air in NGBT.
Part of Comark’s air-cooled UHF product portfolio is the E-Compact MP series’ new entry, the EC710MP-BB transmitter, offering a compact 1kW DTV transmitter with separate PA and PSU chassis that utilize 4RUs of cabinet space. N+1 hot-swap PSU modules are available. In addition, the transmitter is future compatible with both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0.
Rounding out Comark’s slate of products is the Exact-V2 DTV exciter, an IP optimized exciter platform that is ready for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 thanks to a DualCast technology that migrates it from 1.0 to 3.0 with a license upgrade.
Comark also has plans for a full ATSC 3.0 Glass-to-Glass demo where a 1080p60 HDR camera feed will be received live and then fully processed and transmitted through to an ATSC 3.0 enabled DTV set on display. ATSC 3.0 reception via a home gateway for signal redistribution to mobile devices will also be highlighted,
Visit Comark at booth C4409.
To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox