Comark Plans Heavy Focus on ATSC 3.0, NGBT at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Comark will return to its usual area on the NAB Show floor, though will have a new booth number this year (C4409), to exhibit its latest integrated technology and software platforms with a particular focus on ATSC 3.0/NGBT deployment.

This includes the Parallax liquid-cooled, solid-state Doherty DTV transmitter that now encompasses UHF, VHF band 3 and VHF band 1. The Parallax system is fully upgradable from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0 with an implementation of a license file in the exciter, with some units already on the air in NGBT.

Part of Comark’s air-cooled UHF product portfolio is the E-Compact MP series’ new entry, the EC710MP-BB transmitter, offering a compact 1kW DTV transmitter with separate PA and PSU chassis that utilize 4RUs of cabinet space. N+1 hot-swap PSU modules are available. In addition, the transmitter is future compatible with both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0.

EC710MP-BB

Rounding out Comark’s slate of products is the Exact-V2 DTV exciter, an IP optimized exciter platform that is ready for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 thanks to a DualCast technology that migrates it from 1.0 to 3.0 with a license upgrade.

Comark also has plans for a full ATSC 3.0 Glass-to-Glass demo where a 1080p60 HDR camera feed will be received live and then fully processed and transmitted through to an ATSC 3.0 enabled DTV set on display. ATSC 3.0 reception via a home gateway for signal redistribution to mobile devices will also be highlighted,

Visit Comark at booth C4409.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.