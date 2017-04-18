Cobalt Digital Highlighting IP Encapsulator & De-encapsulator at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Cobalt Digital will spotlight the 9991-SDI-TO-IP-10GE IP Encapsulator, which offers SDI to IP, AES and analog audio embedding/de-embedding capabilities. Also, the 9991-IP-TO-SDI-10GE De-Encapsulator offers SMPTE 2022-6 or 2110 IP-to-SDI, as well as AES and analog audio embedding/de-embedding. It is also now available as part of the Blue Box Group of compact, rugged, and portable converter boxes.

Cobalt Digital will also show the 9904-UDX-4K, an advanced scaler and image processor capable of handling 4K over a single 12G-SDI connector or processing four independent 3G-SDI channels. It has two HDMI 2.0 outputs for monitoring.

For 4K distribution, Cobalt offers six 12G/3G/HD/SD equalized, re-clocked outputs, ideal for increasing the distance a 4K signal can travel over a single copper wire. It is now available in a Blue Box Group small throw down format.

Cobalt will also have the 9971-MV6-4K multiviewer, a cost effective means of driving evaluation grade monitors and leveraging 4K prosumer/consumer monitors to provide more pixel space to your source signals, while maintaining the original picture information.

The Cobalt RP-168 offers clean switching on the outputs of the 9941-RTR series of SDI/ASI/MADI routers for the openGear form factor. The 9941-RTR series provides a high-density card-based solution within the openGear platform.

Other Cobalt products to be featured at the show are: unified control interfaces for larger multiviewers, HDMI/SDI media converters and the FAST-STREAM Frame Accurate SCTE Trigger insertion and enhanced H.264 streaming platform.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Cobalt Digitalwill be in boothN3308. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.