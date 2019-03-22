Cinegy Goes Entirely 8K at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Cinegy is planting its flag in the 8K market, announcing that all of its products, both established and new, are now 8K capable. The products, which can also be used for SD, HD, 4K/UHD formats, and deal with HDR, will be on display at the 2019 NAB Show.

Specifically at the show, Cinegy will show the newly 8K-capable Cinegy Multiviewer, Cinegy Air PRO playout and Capture PRO ingest products.

There are some other new features for these products that will be featured at the show. Cinegy Multiviewer has received an updated GPU optimization, for instance.Increased scalability and efficiency, meanwhile, have been provided to the Cinegy Air Pro and Capture Pro systems. For the Capture Pro, this enables it to capture 8K in 10-bit at up to 60 fps as well as capturing four channels of UHD/4K.

Cinegy CTO Jan Weigner also mentions the Daniel2 GPO codec in the company’s press release, saying that its can be used to record 8K or multiple channels of UHD.

Cinegy will demonstrate its updated products at booth SL8716 during the NAB Show.