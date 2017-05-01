China Promoted Broadcast Industry at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Throughout the 2017 NAB Show, Chinese broadcasters were able to share their country’s radio, television and film industries by visiting the China (Beijing) Broadcasting Technological Innovation Pavilion. The pavilion was sponsored by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, and organized by the Organizing Committee of CCBN.

The goal of the pavilion, and the events and demonstrations held at it, was to promote China’s products and technologies, as well as improve communication and cooperation with international broadcasters, industrial organizations and institutions.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau reports that during the NAB Show it met with representatives from organizations like IABM, NAB, IBC, IEEE, InterBee, SCTE, HIS, Future TV and the Brazilian Association of Radio and Television.