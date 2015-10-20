CES Asia 2016 Accepting Speaker Proposals

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Electronics Association has announced that it is now accepting speaker proposals for the CES Asia 2016 conference program. The conference will feature more than 50 sessions across its three days.

CES Asia is welcoming senior-level speaker proposals for both solo presentations and/or panel discussions targeted to an industry-only audience. Presentations should be 20 minutes long and have only one speaker and should be a non-biased look at trending consumer technology based on research or case studies; it can be in either English or Mandarin. A panel discussion should be 45 minutes and include three to four panelists, with no company being represented more than once; moderators must be unbiased, like a journalist or an analyst.

The deadline for proposals is Nov. 20. Notifications will be sent out by Jan. 20, 2016.

All proposals must be submitted via this form, any proposals submitted in an alternate format will not be reviewed.

CES Asia 2016 is scheduled to take place May 11-13, 2016, at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Center and Kerry Hotel in Shanghai.