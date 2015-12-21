CES 2016 Implements New Security Measures

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Technology Association has announced that it is implementing enhance security measures for the upcoming CES 2016 conference. Among the new procedures will be bag restrictions, body screening and an increased number of security personnel.

Here is a detailed list of the new security measures for the conference:

Bag Restrictions:

Body Screening:

Luggage may not be brought into official CES exhibit and conference areas.

Bag check availability will be limited at the show venue.

No rolling bags of any size.

Only two bags may be brought into the official show premises, each smaller than 12x17x6-inches.

Bags will be searched.

Everyone will be subject to metal detector screening and body pat downs when entering show premises.

Enhanced Security Personnel:

Registration and Identification:

More security and law enforcement personnel both inside and outside the show properties

Police officers in armored gear and explosive detection dogs will be on hand throughout CES facilities.

All attendees must have an official CES badge and government-issued photo ID before enterting show venues.

“While we know of no credible threat against CES, we remain vigilant,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “We are communicating with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and local law enforcement officials as we enhance security measures onsite at CES 2016.”

A full list of security policies for CES 2016 can be found at www.CESweb.org/security.

CES 2016 will take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 6-9.