CBI Sets Dates, Location for 2017 NSEMC
HUMMELSTOWN, PA.—It’s never too early to plan ahead, as College Broadcasters, Inc., has already announced the date and location of the sixth National Student Electronic Media Convention as San Antonio from Nov. 2-4, 2017.
The three day convention, which is dedicated to student TV/video outlets, radio stations and webcasters, will feature interactive sessions led by broadcast professionals and students that focus on a range of topics for radio, video and new media. The National Student Production Awards will also be handed out in a special ceremony during the convention.
The 2016 NSEMC is set to take place in Philadelphia from Oct. 20-22. For information on this year’s convention, visit www.AskCBI.org/philadelphia.
