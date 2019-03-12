Calrec Promoting Its Virtualized Products at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Calrec Audio is putting an emphasis on its virtualized systems at this year’s NAB Show, announcing that it will feature the latest updates to its VP2 headless mixing system, the RP1 2U rackmount broadcast mixing system and its modular IP-based Type R system at its booth.

VP2

The VP2 mixing system has no physical control surface and utilizes Calrec’s Assist software for setup and control. The unit’s 4U core comes in DSP sizes of 128, 180 and 240 input channels and incorporates Calrec’s Hydra2 networking system. With Calrec Serial Control Protocol, the audio console can be controlled by an automation system.

The 2U rackmount box of the RP1 system contains Calrec’s Bluefin2 processing. The RP1 is designed to assist with latency, transport and control issues in remote production workflows. Its on-board DSP enables the generation of monitor mixes and IFBs onsite with no latency; while Hydra2 interfaces provide a way to output audio in different formats; and True Control allows for direct control over channel functions from a remote studio.

The Type R IP-based mixing system uses standard networking technology combined with configurable soft panels that can be tailored to an operator’s needs. It can be customized across established networks, has open control protocols and surface personalization. Type R can be used without a physical surface with control and setup via Calrec’s Assist application, as well as being compatible with automated systems using CSCP.

