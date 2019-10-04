Cable-Tec Expo 2019 Highlights 10G, Policy in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS—The promise of 10G, as well as other technological innovations and key policy issues were among the main topics of discussion during the four days that SCTE-ISBE’s Cable-Tec Expo 2019 took place in New Orleans this past week.

Using the theme “Raising the Bar,” the Cable-Tec Expo sought to present deep dives to its attendees from the cable and telecom industries in key areas of technology, policy and use cases.

To discuss 10G, as well as other cable technologies, Cable-Tec brought in speakers that included Dean Kamen, Preetha Vijayakumar of FedEx and author and TV host David Pogue.

NCTA President and CEO Michael Powell has one of the industry leaders on hand to provide insights into legislative and regulatory developments. Powell also gave a session on the recent decision by the courts on net neutrality.

In addition, areas of focus included the first public prototype of a Generic Access Platform node that can simplify network operations for cable system operators; cable’s role in smart cities; IoT and wireless deployments; and an educational and thought leadership program that featured speakers and workshops that occurred pre- and post-conference.

Dates were also announced for the 2020 edition of the Cable-Tec Expo, which will move to Denver and take place Oct. 13-15, 2020. Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president of field operations at Charter Communications, will be 2020’s program committee co-chairs.