Broadstream to Highlight Hybrid SDI/IP Playout at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB show, Broadstream Solutions will highlight its Oasys integrated hybrid SDI/IP playout technology, which gives facilities the flexibility to transition smoothly from SDI to IP at their own pace, using the same platform. Oasys lets customers determine which playout functions and processes should be kept baseband, and which to virtualize.

Broadstream’s Oasys platform allows broadcasters to take a measured and thoughtful approach as they migrate to IP. This solid migration path gives them a better handle on their budget, training, contingencies, expansion and future plans, while maximizing their resources and investment.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Broadstream will be in booth N6315. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.