Broadcast Pix Launches BPswitch IP Switcher at 2017 NAB Show

CHELMSFORD, MASS.—Broadcast Pix is going IP for the 2017 NAB Show, announcing that it will debut the new BPswitch family of integrated video production switchers, which feature control-over-IP from tablets, phones and panels. The new switcher offers enhanced BPNet, hybrid SDI and IP I/O, streaming, NewBlueNTX graphics, optional robotic camera control and are 4K upgradeable.

The BPswitch uses the Broadcast Pix Commander user interface for control through tablets, phones and laptops. The interface can control a local or remote BPswitch over IP using BPNet. Through the interface, users can perform switching, add titles, clips and effects, and control robotic cameras to execute live productions. Broadcast Pix is also making its BPview multi-view capable to be used in a browser, enabling control of either local or remote BPswitch systems over IP.

With the BPswitch, users can place the switcher with the cameras for remote control over IP using a standard internet connection. It also has the capability to control remote IP cameras like Sony and Panasonic robotic cameras.

An updated to the BPNet IP ecosystem provides the BPswitch with new control-over-IP capabilities with low control latency. BPNet security prevents unauthorized users from controlling a switcher with extended encryption and two factor authentication. It also provides ioGates cloud-based media management services, which allow for remote control of the switcher’s media, cloud storage, transcoding and delivery of content anywhere.

Broadcast Pix will have three new models of the BPswitch, the FX, MX and GX, all of which provide up to 22 SDI inputs and 12 outputs. All systems also provide IP inputs and streaming to Facebook Live and other CDNs, feature built-in NewBlueNTX for motion graphics CG, up to eight internal channels, upgradeable to 4K and optional control panels.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Broadcast Pix will be in booth SL9721. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.