Beijing Pavilion brings more innovative technology to NAB Show

In recent years, Beijing's technology industry related to radio and television has flourished, and the number and scale of enterprises have increased in varying degrees. Beijing’s radio and television technology enterprises are involved in the equipment manufacturing and service sectors.

This year is the fourth time for Beijing Pavilion to appear at the NAB Show. At this year's NAB Show, the “Beijing Pavilion” organized by Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau is located in the Central Pavilion C2033, which brings together 11 outstanding radio and television technology companies from Beijing, mainly focusing on the collection, production, transmission, content distribution, terminal bearer, business application and operation management of Beijing’s radio and television industry.

Technology and product innovations of radio and TV industry such as Broadcast-Level 8K VR Content, 10G ALL-IP FTTH Solutions, AI Automated Video Production System, Live VR Station, UHF Broad-band Panel Antennas and so on will be displayed. In order to let the audience better understand product features, from 8th to 11th during the exhibition, every day from 10:00 to 11:30 in the morning, from 14:00 to 15:00 in the afternoon, “China Beijing Radio and TV New Technical Product Release” will be held in the booth of C2033, which will give you a more comprehensive understanding of the product technical performance of Beijing’s radio and television technology enterprises.

From 8th to 11th, every day starting from 5:00 pm, there will be a “Beijing Party” held in the booth, which can establish a face-to-face communication platform for enterprises and audience. Beijing Pavilion will better play the role of an international platform through organizing various activities to further promote diversified communication and cooperation between domestic and foreign companies.