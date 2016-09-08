Barnfind Launching Eight Products At IBC 2016

BarnOne Stage Box



AMSTERDAM–Barnfind Technologies, a manufacturer of signal transport platforms, will be launching eight new products as a result of additions and upgrade its made to its signature BarnOne and BarnMini product lines. The new products are:

·The BarnOne Stage Box Break-out panel system is a customizable front panel, giving users a selection of eight modules to serve as connection points to one or more BarnOne or BarnMini units. The modules are made out of solid aluminum and offers connectors for BNC’s, RJ45, XLR female and male, as well as LEMO for both camera and CCU.

·The new BarnMini-05 is a standalone unit that can combine RS422/485, 4 x GPI and 4 x GPO. Its controllable over an Ethernet or SFP port and is configured using Barnfind’s control software.

·BarnMini-06, is a new optical changeover switch which fits into BarnMini BTF-Mini-16 frame.

·BarnMini-07-04, is a new4-channel CWDM multiplexer developed in response to requests for a module that could transport 4K over different mediums.

·The BarnMini-11 delivers point-to-point digital extension of 12G, 10G, 4K and any other video format with a data rate lower than 12G.

·The BarnMini-12 is an updated version of the company’ BarnMini-02 transceiver.

·Barnfind’s new BTF1-10 is an 8-channel embedder and de-embedder for AES audio. It’s allows users to choose which of the SDI signals in the frame to use for embedding or de-embedding.

·The HiLo SFP system for 36-Channel CWDM, designed for meeting the need to have a higher density of signals in one single fiber.

To see all of these new products, visit Barfind’s booth, 3.B19. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.