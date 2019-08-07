Axon to Highlight IP Processing and Control at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—At the 2019 IBC Show in Amsterdam next month, Axon will showcase its Neuron Network Attached Processor, which it says is gaining “significant traction” among broadcasters looking to bridge the gap between legacy SDI and complex IP environments.

Launched at IBC 2018, Neuron is a next generation signal processing platform that supports 200 Gb/s and 64 channels or 16 UHD channels in a single rack unit. Whether deployed as “modular glue” in a pure native IP infrastructure or to seamlessly bridge legacy SDI technology into an IP environment, Axon says Neuron’s FGPA-based processing power “provides guaranteed bandwidth performance to deliver complex Ultra HD and 8K productions.”

It also supports uncompressed SD, HD, 3G and UHD signals based on the ST 2022-6 and ST 2110 specifications.

Axon recently conducted an “IP Innovation Tour” in conjunction with Sony and EVS, providing demonstrations of Neuron in a fully kitted out OB truck that visited 16 cities in eight different European countries, including The Netherlands, France, Germany and the U.K. Neuron has also been adopted by Outside Broadcast specialist Cloudbass, which has used the technology to convert an existing 20 camera OB truck from HD-SDI to UHD IP.

Axon will also highlight its Cerebrum control and monitoring platform, which was also featured on the IP Innovation Tour. The company says Cerebrum has been adopted by broadcast and OB companies worldwide “because it offers ease of use and comprehensive third party control.”

The Axon booth will also feature the company’s SynView Multiviewer, which can handle 4K and IP video formats.

Axon will be in stand 10.A25 at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17.