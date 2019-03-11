Axon Sets Neuron Debut for 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—U.S. broadcasters will get their first look at Axon Digital Design’s latest product, the Neuron, which the company describes as a Network Attached Processor.

Axon developed the Neuro as a next generation signal processing platform to address IP and hybrid environments. It can support 200 Gb/s and 64 channels or 16 UHD channels in a single rack unit. The Neuron’s FGPA-based processing power, meanwhile, provides bandwidth performance for the delivery of UHD and 8K productions.

The Neuron won’t be the only Axon product on display. The company will also showcase its Cerebrum control and monitoring platform, which is designed to simplify workflows by integrating and controlling different technologies. Axon reports that the Cerebrum has been used for productions of major live sporting events like the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Both products will be set up at Axon’s booth, N2824, during the NAB Show.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.