AviWest Focusing on Live Distribution Gear at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—AviWest will arrive on the IBC 2019 show floor to promote its latest developments in the areas of live video distribution, contribution and connectivity, which are designed to help broadcasters capture and deliver live 4K, HD and SD video over multiple IP networks.

One of the products to be prominently featured is the Safe Streams Transport (SST) protocol. SST aggregates multiple IP links and features new functionalities for live video production and distribution that include a data hotspot, remote control, video return and an intercom. SST is available on-premises as a cloud-based service and as a software container for third-party integration.

There are also new updates to AviWest flagship products, including the PRO3 and AIR Series, each now incorporated with the hot folder and high-speed data hotspot feature. The hot folder enables automatic real-time file transmission over unmanaged networks. Also, using a transmitter’s internet connection, PRO3 and AIR can now act as a router and create a hotspot.

AviWest says that these new features are possible due to its IP bonding technology.

During IBC, AviWest is also slated to participate in the IBC Future Zone, where it will partner with French Technology Research Institute bcom to showcase the performance level of a 5G network slicing technology. Using its bonded cellular AIR Series transmitter, AviWest will demonstrate how slicing can be used to ensure proprietary capture is associated with proprietary transport for video production.

AviWest will be located at booth 2.B31 during IBC 2019, which takes place Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam.