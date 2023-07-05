AV/IT Summit Panel to Focus on AV-Broadcast Workflows at UBS Arena

TV Tech is partnering with sister brand AV Networks to discuss the synergies between AV and broadcast at the UBS Arena during the 2023 AV/IT Summit at UBS Arena in New York, Aug. 2.

In today’s modern sports arenas, fans have come to expect the latest in audio-visual spectacles. From high-resolution ribbon wraparound video boards to immersive audio and XR graphics, today’s AV specialists are using the latest video production tools to dazzle young and old. Many of these techniques were honed by live TV over the years as broadcasters adopted advanced technologies to bring all the sports action to viewers at home or in a bar.

Whether it’s inside the stadium or on the big screen at home, there’s a lot more in common in the tools AV professionals and broadcasters use when it comes to producing today’s live sports coverage.

In the panel “UBS Arena: Technology on Ice,” join TV Tech Content Director Tom Butts as he leads a panel of media tech professionals to examine the technology behind the facility’s media production center and the techniques AV professionals and broadcasters need to produce the highest-quality live sporting events.

