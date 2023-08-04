August TV Tech Talk: 'Advances in IP Audio'

Internet Protocol networks have thoroughly permeated the world of professional audio production. Recent advances have improved interoperability between different technologies such as AES67, ST 2110, DANTE and other formats. In addition, advances in IP-based intercom systems have pushed IP formats into every niche of production audio today.

Join TV Tech Talks Moderator Wes Simpson, Stephen Brownsill with Ross Video and Greg Shay from Telos Alliance as they discuss recent advances in audio tools and techniques including:

Ultra-low delay audio production workflows

Increased flexibility of audio production systems

Enhanced interoperability between popular audio formats

New advances in audio production consoles

