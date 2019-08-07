ATTO Technology to Showcase Thunderbolt 3 to 25GbE Adapter at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—ATTO Technology will highlight the new ATTO ThunderLink NS 3252 Thunderbolt 3 to 25Gb Ethernet adapter and introduce the ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics application at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam.

ThunderLink NS 3252

ThunderLink NS 3252 Thunderbolt 3 to 25Gb Ethernet adapters provide users with scalable, flexible connectivity for high-bandwidth content creation applications. They offer connectivity expansion that’s well-suited for Apple’s newly announced Mac Pro, iMac Pro and Mac mini, the company said.

The ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics software is an Ethernet network optimization tool designed for creative professionals looking to unlock the potential of ATTO FastFrame and ThunderLink adapters.

The company will also demonstrate an 8K editing workflow featuring ATTO Celerity 32Gb Fibre Channel HBAs and ATTO FastFrame 40Gb NICs with ThunderLink powering Avid NEXIS connectivity at IBC 2019.

