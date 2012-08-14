ATSC/SBE Audio Loudness Seminar Speakers Lined Up

MULTIPLE CITIES: Jim Starzynski, Tim Carroll, Pat Waddell, Steve Lyman, Steve Silva and Dave Higgins are among featured speakers at three upcoming Audio Loudness Seminars presented by the Advanced Television Systems Committee and the Society of Broadcast Engineers.



The day-long seminars will include presentations on current Federal Communications Commission rules, updated information on the Commercial Audio Loudness Mitigation Act, an in-depth tutorial on the ATSC Recommended Practice A/85, and a discussion of practical methods for ensuring compliance.



“There is still some confusion among broadcasters when it comes to compliance,” said Carroll founder and president of Linear Acoustic. “The Audio Loudness Seminars will be a great opportunity to carefully examine CALM and A/85, explain their impact on day-to-day operations, and provide some ideas that stations can implement throughout their entire chain to achieve compliance.”



Linear Acoustic designs and manufactures the AERO series of loudness control solutions and LQ line of loudness metering products.



The Audio Loudness Seminars will be held in Chicago on Aug. 23, in Los Angeles on Sept. 27, and in Atlanta on Nov. 13. Starzynski is principal engineer and audio architect for NBC Universal Advanced Engineering. Waddell is manager of Standards and Regulatory at Harmonic. Lyman is a senior engineer at Dolby Labs. Silva is director of procedures and training at the Fox Network, Engineering & Operations. Higgins is vice president of quality assurance for Comcast.



