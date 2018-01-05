ATSC Plans CES Event to Celebrate Release of ATSC 3.0

LAS VEGAS—Whether a bottle of champagne will be popped remains to be seen, but ATSC is planning on celebrating nonetheless the expected delivery of the first complete set of ATSC 3.0 standards for deployment by the broadcasting industry next week during CES 2018. The Committee will host a commemorative event on Tuesday, Jan. 9, to mark the milestone.

The release of ATSC 3.0 comes after five years of development of the Next Gen TV standard. On hand during the event will be ATSC President Mark Richer, CTA President Gary Shapiro and NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. PT on the CES Stage in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

