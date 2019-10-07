Artel to Demo Updates to SMART Media Delivery Platform at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Artel Video Systems will feature products at NAB Show New York to help broadcasters shift to hybrid IP/SDI and all-IP operations. Attendees will have the opportunity to see new features and capabilities recently added to the company's SMART Media Delivery Platform. The platform is a carrier-grade, four-channel, auto-sense 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with integrated non-blocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities.

SMART Media Delivery Platform

The software-enabled solution features four video ports for transport of video, audio and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to one or two 10G interfaces. Designed to attach to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7 hitless switching; J2K compression; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management.

Designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, telecom and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required, Artel's Quarra family of PTP-aware managed IP switches will also be on display. The switchers offer IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization and support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. The switches are RAVENNA AES67-approved and Dante- and QSC-tested.

Artel also will exhibit the company's ARQ Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT streaming and the FiberLink family of media transport products. Attendees can see demos in the company’s booth, N742, during the show Oct 16–17.