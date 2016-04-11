Artel Showcasing L-Band Satellite Demodulator at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems will showcase the DLC510 multipurpose dual-port L-band demodulator, which adds satellite scanning to the company’s Digilink media transport platform.

Functioning as both an L-band satellite demodulator and automatic L-band transponder scanner, the device enables satellite operators and engineers to scan L-band satellite transponders quickly and efficiently. Using Digilink's flexible DL Manager HTTP- and SNMPv2-based element management system, the DLC510 provides essential RF information, modulation data, and other key operational metrics in an easy-to-read list.

Operators can then select a specific satellite transponder and send the demodulated signal to the ASI output for transport by other Digilink modules over IP or fiber networks. It also serves as a test-and-measurement system for busy satellite operations or engineering departments.

Getting signals from remote downlinks back to network operation centers is also more efficient when using the DLC510 demodulator’s ASI output over an IP network with Digilink's DLC410 IP encapsulation module.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Artel Video Systemswill be in boothN4512. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.