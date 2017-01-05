Applications Available for 2017 NAB Show SPROCKIT

WASHINGTON—SPROCKIT the NAB Show organizers are now accepting applications from startups to participate in SPROCKIT at the 2017 NAB Show and the year-long SPROCKIT Sync program. Interested companies must have market validation and prove the potential to significantly impact the media and entertainment industry. Applications may be submitted online here by Feb. 15.



Now in its fifth year, SPROCKIT will showcase up to 30 emerging companies, hand-selected by industry leaders, at the 2017 NAB Show – held April 22-27 in Las Vegas – and convene throughout the year at SPROCKIT Sync, a series of private forums where industry executives and entrepreneurs meet to collectively discuss new technologies that will advance the industry. Since its launch in 2013, nearly 100 emerging companies have participated in SPROCKIT, many of which have experienced successful funding rounds, partnerships and acquisitions.



SPROCKIT is created in collaboration with World Series of Startups, LLC and the National Association of Broadcasters. SPROCKIT corporate partners include Cox Media Group, Fox Networks Group, HCL Technologies, Hearst Television, Samsung Global Innovation Center, TEGNA, Univision Communications and Verizon Digital Media Services.



For more information about SPROCKIT, visit sprockitglory.com.