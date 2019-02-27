‘Apollo 11’ Director to Keynote Future of Cinema Conference at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The Future of Cinema Conference at the 2019 NAB Show will take a look at how the medium is moving forward by peeking back into the past. With the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing taking place this year, the keynote speaker for the Future of Cinema Conference will be director Todd Douglas Miller, whose “Apollo 11” documentary reproduced raw footage and audio from the historic mission.

Miller composed the film out of unprocessed, never-before-seen 65mm footage discovered at the National Archives and Records Administration and 11,000 hours of uncatalogued NASA audio recordings. For the film, Miller and his team digitized and restored the film, then created an 8K transfer that documents the moon landing.

Past work from Miller includes the films “Dinosaur 13,” “Gahanna Bill,” “Scaring the Fish” and “The Last Steps.”

The Future of Cinema Conference, which this year is titled “Now, Next and Beyond the Yellow Brick Road,” will take place from April 6-7 and is produced by SMPTE. Miller will give his keynote address on April 6 at 9:10 a.m.

For more information on the FoCC, click here.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.

Watch the trailer for “Apollo 11” below.