AMT’s DeFala to Speak on Transmission Panel at NAB Show

AUBURN, MASS.—Accelerated Media Technologies will make its presence known during the 2017 NAB Show with demonstrations of its new ENGensis technology and representation from its Director of Sales Steve DeFala during a planned session.

DeFala will take part in “The Evolution of ENG: Beyond One-Way Legacy Microwave to Bi-Directional IP-Newsgathering.” Moderated by Michael Englehaupt, vice president and CTO of Graham Media Group, the session will feature four speakers tackling specific approaches in using IP transmission technologies, of which DeFala is one. The session will take place on April 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Hall Meeting Room 258 at the Sands Convention Center.

At the AMT booth, the company will show its ENGensis bi-directional 2/7 GHz BAS band system. The product handles remote connectivity of bi-directional video and IP data between broadcast trucks and television stations, with the ability to cover ranges over 45 miles with panel antennas. The company will also feature its MultiPlus Vehicle Power system, which employs a 12-28V Mil-Spec high amp alternator, two-four 12V Mil Spec AGM or Lithium batteries, a Premium critical Inverter/Charger and real time LCD control/monitoring system for displaying power load and capacity data. Features of the system include output power of 3.0-8.0kW, integration with OEM Power System seamlessly with no warranty issues or CEL light, full UPS backup and power conditioning and real-time LCD monitoring.

AMT will be located at booth C3636 during the 2017 NAB Show.